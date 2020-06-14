Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani, Uddhav Thackeray tweet condolences

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, reports Hindustan Times. He was 34 years old.

Rajput made his acting debut with Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta.

Rajput ventured into Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2014. His other acting credits include films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Social media is flooded by his industry colleagues and fans expressing shock and grief at the news.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans and loved ones": Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister on #SushantSinghRajput's death — NDTV (@ndtv) June 14, 2020

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...🙏🙏🙏😔 #sushantsinghrajput — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020

Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeO — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/ Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends. 🙏🏼 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

Heart broken. Heart has broken. #SushantSinghRajput — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput how tragic.. RIP 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Sushant nooo!! that’s the most disturbing news!!! 💔💔💔 so so so sad.. why? Why end such a young and beautiful life that too suicide??!! So so heartbroken.. #sushantsinghrajput — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) June 14, 2020

He was one of our own! I’m shocked , shattered and mum beyond words! Gone too soon! Such a young and bright guy.. 💔 #SushantSinghRajput — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

