You are here:

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani, Uddhav Thackeray tweet condolences

FP Staff

Jun 14, 2020 15:15:58 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, reports Hindustan Times. He was 34 years old.

Rajput made his acting debut with Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta.

Rajput ventured into Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2014. His other acting credits include films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Social media is flooded by his industry colleagues and fans expressing shock and grief at the news.

Check out a few tributes here

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 15:43:24 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Smriti Irani , Sushant Rajput , Sushant Singh , Sushant Singh Rajput , Sushant Singh Rajput Death , Sushant Singh Rajput manager , Sushant Singh Rajput passes away , Sushant Singh Rajput suicide , Uddhav Thackeray


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at his Mumbai residence at age 34

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at his Mumbai residence at age 34

Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma's ex-manager dies after falling off Malad high-rise, say police

Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma's ex-manager dies after falling off Malad high-rise, say police

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar spreads awareness on resuming work post lockdown in R Balki's short film

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar spreads awareness on resuming work post lockdown in R Balki's short film