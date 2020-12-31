Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor's friend goes live in front of CBI office, questions delay in investigation report

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar urged people to question the CBI on the delay in an investigation report as he launched the HallaBol4SSR campaign

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar recently tweeted a video and urged people to gather in large numbers in front of the CBI office in Delhi. He urged people to question the CBI on delay in the investigation report as he launched the HallaBol4SSR campaign.

Taking to Twitter, he had earlier posted, "#HallaBol4SSR come in large number of people Many culprits r active now it’s time to show our unity wid HallaBol. Bahut ho Gaya Ab HallaBol."

Subsequently, he shared a Live video from the CBI office in Delhi.

According to a report in The Times of India, it has been over six months since the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and despite investigating for all this time, CBI has not come to any conclusion yet.

Meanwhile, the CBI has said it is looking at all aspects of the case and nothing has been ruled out. This comes, after a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS had said in its opinion to CBI, the actor was not murdered and it was a case of suicide, dismissing theories circulating if poison and strangulation.

BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy had written to the PMO inquiring about the status of the investigation, following which the PMO sent the letter to the CBI.

In reply to Swamy, the CBI said that they are conducting the investigation in a thorough and professional manner using the latest scientific techniques and according to them, the use of advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software, has also been made during the investigation and that they are also analysing dump data of relevant cell tower locations related to the case.