The actor who managed to win our hearts in a very short period left us too soon. We’re talking about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who left for his heavenly abode in June 2020. It’s been over two years since then, however, fans continue to miss him and still remember him through his films. With that said, had Sushant been alive today, he would have celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, 21 January 2023. While his well-wishers and fans are also remembering their favourite actor on his 37th birth anniversary, social media is already flooding with love and wishes for Sushant.

Speaking about his career, Sushant began as a background dancer in Bollywood films following which he made an entry on TV and worked in several prominent shows. Later in 2013, he made his acting debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che and went on to feature in some memorable films. From essaying lead roles to featuring in supporting characters, Sushant Singh had a short but impactful seven-year-long career.

Let’s take a look at some of his best roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Best roles

Kai Po Che (2013) – Making a major transition from television to films, Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2013. After essaying the role of ‘Ishaan Bhat’, the film also earned him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance.

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) – Playing the role of ‘Raghu’, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in this romantic-comedy film. The film which dealt with the concept of present-day relationships also helped Rajput create an impression on fans.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) – Featuring in the biopic of former Team India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of the player and we can say no one could have done it better than him. From adopting his signature look to honing every skill of MS Dhoni, Sushant made things look all real on the screen. The film also turned out to be one of his best performances.

Kedarnath (2018) – Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the character of Mansoor Khan quite perfectly as fans were in love with his innocent and charming role in this 2018 film. He was featured opposite debutant, Sara Ali Khan.

Chhichhore (2019) – From portraying the role of a college boy to becoming the father to a son, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Aniruddh Pathak’ is counted among one his memorable roles. The film dealt with a mix of emotions from college friendships to student pressure and did leave an impression on the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.