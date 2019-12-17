Sushant Singh ousted from Savdhaan India for allegedly participating in protests against CAA; 'small price to pay,' says actor

Actor Sushant Singh on Tuesday announced that his association with long-running TV show Savdhaan India has ended following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The actor, who has been part of the show as its host since 2011, shared the news on Twitter, hinting that his participation in the protests may have been the reason behind his exit.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Good to see @sushant_says come out in support. Also, the protesting students kept the focus on #CAA and police excesses in #Jamia and #AMU. A speaker trying to make it Cong vs BJP was asked not to venture there pic.twitter.com/gZM2UW6Pn3 — Vishakh Rathi (@vishakhrathi) December 16, 2019

Sushant, however, said it was a "small price" to pay for speaking out. Commenting on his post, a user wondered whether it was the "price" he paid for "speaking the truth".

To this, the actor said, "A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Sushant was alluding to his role in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh in which he had portrayed freedom fighter Sukhdev opposite Ajay Devgn's Bhagat Singh and D'Santosh's Rajguru.

Sushant has been speaking out against the CAA. The actor had also condemned the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia university. Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force to quell student protests against the Act.

Saavdhan India currently airs on Star Bharat and the network is yet to respond to the news of Sushant's exit.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 16:49:11 IST