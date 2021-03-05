Suryah's Nenjam Marappathillai opens in cinemas after Madras HC clears release

On 2 March, the Madras High Court had ordered an interim stay on the release of Nenjam Marappathillai after Radiance Media Pvt Ltd filed a plea against the film's producers

Tamil film Nenjam Marappathillai, starring actor SJ Suryah, will hit the theatres on 5 March as the makers had planned earlier. The Madras High Court, which had earlier stayed the release of the film, on Thursday cancelled the interim stay, paving the way for the release of the film on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, actor Suryah said the issue between Radiance Media and Escape Artists had been sorted which meant the film would release as planned. Suryah also expressed gratitude to fans who were praying and waiting for the release of the movie all this while. "NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA @selvaraghavan @thisisysr @Madan2791 @Arvindkrsna,” the actor’s tweet further read.

— S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 4, 2021

In February 2021, Selvaraghavan, the director of the Tamil horror-thriller, said the film will finally hit the screens on 5 March. Soon after, the film landed in trouble when Radiance Media moved the court seeking an order restraining the makers from releasing the film that completed nearly five years ago.

According to a report in India Today, the film, which also stars Regina Cassandra and Nandita Sweta in lead roles, went on floors in January 2016 and the shoot completed in July the same year.

As per the petition, Escape Artists Motion Pictures took a loan of Rs 2.42 crore from Radiance Media to produce another film Enai Noki Paayum Thota in 2019. The petitioner alleged Escape Artists Motion Pictures still owed 1.25 crore with interest and sought instructions from the court to temporarily put a stay on the release of Nenjam Marappathillai.

The Escape Artists Motion Pictures, however, assured the court that it had already paid Rs 60 lakh and will pay the rest of the money by July 2021, along with interest. Following the assurance, the Madras High Court cancelled the interim stay, meaning the film will finally be released after five years of its completion. The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Arvind Krishna, and Prasanna GK was tasked with editing.