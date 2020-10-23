Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, scheduled to release on 30 October on Amazon Prime Video, delayed over pending NOCs
'We understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time demands more focus on the nation and its priorities than anything else,' Suriya says.
South star Suriya’s much-anticipated Tamil language action drama film Soorarai Pottru has been delayed indefinitely.
This film is a fictionalised version of the book Simply Fly written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.
The movie, directed by Sudha Kongara, was originally scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 30 October, but in a Twitter post on Thursday the actor shared the film has been pushed and a new release date will be announced soon.
Suriya, 45, shared the news via a signed letter posted on his official page on the microblogging site.
He said considering the story is set in the aviation industry, it is necessary for the makers to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from various agencies and the process will take its due course.
Suriya said a few NOCs are still pending for approval which has led to the delay in the release.
“We had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because it’s a matter of national security and we are dealing with real Indian Air Force aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else.”
He added, “Unfortunately, the wait for the film’s release will now be a little longer than anticipated."
Along with the letter, Suriya also released a new song 'Aagasam' from the film, which he said is dedicated to “friendship, love and affection”.
Read Suriya's tweet below
From us to you, an ode to never-ending support and friendship https://t.co/5KuqtOfX7J#SooraraiPottruOnPrime@primevideoin #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @2D_ENTPVTLTD@rajsekarpandian pic.twitter.com/c447emLnyf
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 22, 2020
Soorarai Pottru also features actors Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.
The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
