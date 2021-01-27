Suriya's Soorarai Pottru enters Oscar race for multiple categories, reveals producer
Soorarai Pottru has joined the Oscar race in the Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director categories
Sudha Kongara Prasad directorial Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, has entered the Oscar race under multiple categories. Rajsekar Pandian, one of the producers of the film took to Twitter to announce the news. He also revealed the emails the team has received from the Academy.
The movie has entered the race for the Oscars under the General Category for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, and other categories.
Check out the announcement here
Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today 👍🏼👍🏼 @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy
— Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021
Soorarai Pottru chronicles the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and the aviation industry. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video on 12 November last year and was well-received by the audience and critics alike.
In an interview with Firstpost, Kongara had revealed why she chose to bring Captain Gopinath's life to screen, and how his tale of grit and passion struck a deep chord in her. "His life was an underdog’s race, and I was drawn to it. Also, I was tremendously inspired by this man who was flying the middle-class around for just Re 1,” said Kongara, who empathised with the Air Deccan founder for daring to try something different.
