Suriya tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to stay safe: 'Life hasn't returned to normalcy yet'

Suriya, last seen in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pootru, took to social media and revealed he has the coronavirus.

Actor Suriya shared this COVID-19 diagnosis in a social media post on Sunday. The actor said he has contracted the virus, but is in recovery. He also urged his fans and followers to exercise caution during the pandemic.

While the actor tweeted in Tamil, Rajsekar Pandian, one of the producers on Soorarai Pottru shared a translation. He also added that Suriya is doing well and the fans have nothing to worry about.

Here is the post

Dear Brothers and Sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 @Suriya_offlhttps://t.co/1G7VcDQNlppic.twitter.com/9m86ApJEPe — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) February 7, 2021

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru released on Amazon Prime Video in November last year. The film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

According to The News Minute, the actor will be next seen in Vetrimaaran-directed Vaadivasal. He will also make a cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect led by Madhavan.

India Today says the actor was scheduled to begin work on an untitled project with Pandiraj this month. However, the shoot has been stalled due to Suriya's COVID-19 diagnosis. The film will also star Priyanka Arul Mohan.