Suriya inks four film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Suriya on Thursday signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime Video under which his four upcoming movies will be released directly on the streaming platform.

As part of the pact, the next four Tamil movies from Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment will premiere on Amazon Prime Video over the next four months.

Suriya, founder of 2D Entertainment, who has earlier collaborated with the streamer on films like Ponmangal Vandhal and Soorarai Pottru, said he is thrilled to take this partnership a step further.

"The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches.

"From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world,” Suriya said in a statement.

The line-up of films include Jai Bhim, a legal drama also starring Prakash Raj; family drama Udanpirappe, children's film Oh My doG and satirical drama Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, said they are thrilled to start another chapter in streamer's collaboration with Suriya's production house.

"This association comes on the back of the incredible love that 2D Entertainment’s Soorarai Pottru and Ponmangal Vandhal received from audiences worldwide," he added.

Subramaniam said in the last one year, the streamer's local language movies have broken viewership records to register 50 per cent of audiences outside their home state.

"International viewers accounted for up to 20 percent of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films. We are thrilled to lead the charge by enabling great, home-grown, local language stories find audiences across the world, made possible because of our strong relationship with creative powerhouses such as 2D Entertainment," he said.

Hansal Mehta’s next film, Faraaz, based on Bangladesh terror attack

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next film is titled Faraaz and is based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack, the makers announced on Wednesday. Billed as an action thriller, the film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh.

It is backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and sports drama feature Chhalaang, said he is thrilled that Sinha and Kumar have fulfilled his three-year-long dream of making this film.

“‘Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I’ve held close to my heart for nearly 3 years.

“I’m glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can’t wait for the world to see this film,” Mehta said in a statement.

The film will mark late actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor’s debut and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actor Paresh Rawal, and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film Bamfaad.

As per the official synopsis, Faraaz will chronicle the events that took place on the night of 1, July 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Mehta began shooting for the upcoming action-thriller in June this year.

The film is jointly produced by Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films' Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

Raashii Khanna to star opposite Dhanush in his next film

Raashii Khanna on Wednesday said she has been cast as the female lead for an upcoming Tamil film, starring Dhanush.

Currently titled D44, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, known for helming movies like Uthamaputhiran and Mathil. The film also features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.

Khanna, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil language films, made her debut with John Abraham-starrer Madras Cafe.

The 30-year-old actor, known for films like Bengal Tiger and Supreme, said she is looking forward to working on the film.

“I look forward to working with Dhanush, who has contributed in such a huge way to cinema. I've so many people to thank for the work that comes my way - the audience who love my work and the filmmakers and content creators (who) trust it,” she said in a statement.

Laal Singh Chadha wraps shoot, Mona Singh shares update

Laal Singh Chadha, led by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has concluded its shoot. Mona Singh shared an update with producer Kiran Rao on social media. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chadha is slated to hit cinemas on Christmas this year, and will share its release date with Allu Arjun's pan-Indian film Pushpa: Part 1.

Masterchef Telugu promo

A new promo of Masterchef India Telugu featuring actor Bhatia, in her debut as a TV show host. The show will premiere on Gemini TV soon. Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting the Tamil language version of the cooking contest. According to India Today, Prithviraj is likely to host the Malayalam version of Masterchef India.

'Ranjha' from Shershaah released



Shershaah's song 'Ranjha' featuring Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema and Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra released today. According to the synopsis of the song, it captures how difficult it is to say goodbye to the love of your life: "How do you tell him just to stay a little while longer, especially if he's leaving for a long time to serve the nation?" 'Ranjha' is composed and sung by Jasleen Royal. Also lending vocals to the track is B. Praak. Anvita Dutt has written the lyrics of the song.

Shoot of Nani's new anthology in progress

NANI'S NEW FILM: AN ANTHOLOGY... Six male and six female actors to star in #Nani's new presentation: #Telugu film #MeetCute... Filming begins in #Hyderabad... Directed by Deepthi Ganta... Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni. pic.twitter.com/iYlkI4K4YO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2021

The shoot of the Nani's new Telugu anthology, Meet Cute, is underway in Hyderabad, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The cast features six male and six female actors. Deepthi Ganta directs.

(With inputs from agencies)