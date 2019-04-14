You are here:

Suriya gives fans triple surprise ahead of Tamil New Year with NGK's first single, Soorarai Pottru, Kaapaan teaser

FP Staff

Apr 14, 2019 10:05:44 IST

Tollywood star Suriya has presented fans with a a series of surprises just ahead of the Tamil New Year. The teaser of his much-awaited Kaapaan is set to release on 14 April. The film features yet another superstar Mohanlal. Actor Ayra also comes on board following his marriage to actress Sayyeshaa Saigal.

As per reports in DNA, the teaser features Mohanlal and Suriya in the same frame. The logo of Suriya 38 was also revealed over the weekend. The feature has been titled Soorarai Pottru.

Previously, the actor also revealed the first single from his upcoming film NGK. The song has been titled 'Thandalkaaran', and has a groovy melody to it. The report adds that the track was recorded only a day prior to its release.

Since the actor has remained comparatively elusive about his work in the recent past, Suriya's series of updates about his future ventures comes as a welcome surprise to his fans.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 10:05:44 IST

tags: Ayra , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kaapaan teaser , Mohanlal , NGK , Soorarai Pottru , SouthIndianMovies , Suriya , Suriya 38 , Thandalkaaran

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

GV Prakash on Kuppathu Raja, Suriya 38, and being appreciated by Ilaiyaraja, AR Rahman

GV Prakash on Kuppathu Raja, Suriya 38, and being appreciated by Ilaiyaraja, AR Rahman

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; rights to upcoming film fetch Rs 50 crore

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; rights to upcoming film fetch Rs 50 crore

Kangana Ranaut not the right choice to play Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, says Telugu actress Sri Reddy

Kangana Ranaut not the right choice to play Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, says Telugu actress Sri Reddy