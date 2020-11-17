Suriya, director Gautham Menon reunite after 12 years for Netflix's Tamil anthology film Navrasa
Produced by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navrasa will have nine shorts based on the nine rasas.
Suriya and director Gautham Menon have begun shooting for their new project, the Netflix Tamil anthology Navarasa. The duo is working together once again after more than a decade.
Cinematographer PC Sreeram made this announcement on social media. The film's shooting is currently underway.
According to The News Minute, Navarasa is produced by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan of Qube Cinema. To be helmed by nine different directors, Navrasa will have nine shorts based on the nine rasa — anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.
Other directors onboard are KV Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, and Rathindran R Prasad.
Here is the tweet
Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl . Great energy on sets today!
— pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) November 17, 2020
Besides Suriya, the rest of the cast includes Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Senthupathi, Prakash Raj, Prasanna, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Poorna, Riythvika, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak and Sananth.
Navarasa will have music by AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran.
Recently, Amazon Prime Video had released a Tamil anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, with shorts directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj.
Suriya and Gautham have previously delivered memorable films such as Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram. However, they had a fallout over the film Shruva Natchathiram.
