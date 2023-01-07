Versatile actress and a known face in both films and television, Supriya Pathak rang in her 62nd birthday this year. Born on 7 January 1961, Supriya has no doubt inherited the talent of her mother, legendary actress Dina Pathak. Besides acting in Gujarati and Hindi films and TV shows, the actress is also connected with theatre and has been a part of several prominent plays. Rising to fame by portraying the famous character of ‘Hansa Parekha’ in the Khichdi series, Supriya has carved a special position for herself. While she hits the age of 62 this year, she is still considered one of the most talented actresses, who loves to experiment with her roles.

Speaking of which, we have seen the veteran actress playing a number of roles, all quite different and challenging. Today on her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best performances to date.

Supriya Pathak: Best roles

Kalyug (1981)

Marking her debut in films, Supriya Pathak impressed the audience with her performance in the 1981 film. Directed by Shyam Benegal, while the film focused on the modern-day adaptation of Mahabharat, Supriya played the role of Subhadra, the wife of Arjun (played by Anant Nag). With her honest and innocent acting, the actress also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Bazaar (1982)

Another film that got her second Filmfare Award, Bazaar is also one of the memorable works of Supriya Pathak. Directed by Sagar Sarhadi, the film which focused on the issue of transactional marriages between impoverished Muslim girls in India and elderly men in the Gulf had actors Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. However, one cannot miss the naive and besotted girl ‘Shabnam’ (played by Supriya Pathak) and her tragic love story with Sarju (played by Farooq Shaikh).

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Released in 2009, Supriya was seen playing the role of a caring mother who couldn’t connect to people including her son. However, it was her performance and a scene with her son that won the audience. The film had actors Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Khichdi: The Movie (2010)

Who can forget Supriya’s iconic character of ‘Hansa Parekh’? After becoming a household name after playing the character in the popular TV series, Khichdi for several years, Supriya brought magic to the big screen by playing Hansa in the film of the same name. Hansa’s chemistry with her on-screen husband Praful Parekh (played by Rajeev Mehta) holds a special place among fans.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the stars of the film, Supriya Pathak as ‘Dhankor Baa’ stole the show. Portraying a negative character in the film, the actress impressed the audience with her powerful performance and strong dialogue delivery. The character also earned her the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2020)

Helmed by Seema Pahwa, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi brought to the screen a very relatable story of a family living in the northern part of our country. While the film deals with the untimely demise of Ramprasad and the issues the family has during the period, it is Ramprasad’s widowed wife, Savitri (played by Pathak) who will make you root for her. Instead of going all depressed and sad, the character development of Savitri throughout the story is a total winner.

While these are among the best-known roles portrayed by the actress, Supriya Pathak also worked in many other prominent films like Sarkar, Mausam, Delhi 6, The Big Bull, and Mimi.

