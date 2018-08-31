Supreme Court rejects FIR filed against Priya Prakash Varrier, makers of Oru Adaar Love for wink scene

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the FIR filed against Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, and director-producer of the movie Oru Adaar Love which claimed that the popular wink scene from the movie allegedly hurt the sentiments of Muslim community.

Supreme Court quashes FIR filed against Priya Prakash Varrier and Director and Producer of the movie Oru Adaar Love for the famous wink scene allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslim community. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 31, 2018

In an ongoing case, the SC had earlier heard the plea that Varrier and the makers of Oru Adaar Love filed against the spate of complaints and FIR's lodged against them. The court had ordered a stay on the complaints filed.

As reported earlier, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud sent out a message to the fringe groups demanding a ban on the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the film.

The film had landed into troubled waters after a spate of complaints and FIRs were filed against the makers and the actress for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community. The apex court also asked the state governments of Maharashtra and Telangana to not entertain any complaints against the makers regarding the contents of the song. Varrier had then sought the apex court's intervention, stating that the complaints are an attack on the freedom of expression and speech.

The first complaint was filed by Muqeeth Khan and alleged that the lyrics of the song insult Prophet Muhammad, when translated to English. This was followed by a letter written by the controversial fringe group Raza Academy in Mumbai. The letter, written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanded the imposition of a ban on the song.

Several reports also suggested that the premier organisation for Islamic laws, Darul Ifta Jamia Nizamia, issued a fatwa against the song and its lyrics.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 12:03 PM