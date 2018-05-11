You are here:

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking investigation into Sridevi's death: 'We can't interfere'

The Supreme Court on Friday, 11 May, dismissed a plea seeking investigation into the death of veteran actress Sridevi, who drowned in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel in February this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud rejected the plea even as senior counsel Vikas Singh raised questions on how could a 5.7 foot tall person drown in a 5.1 foot bathtub.

Singh sought that all documents related to the 54-year-old actress' death — medical and investigation — carried out by the Dubai Police be brought to India. He requested that the matter be investigated by an independent agency.

Vikas Singh told the court that the late actress had passed away on 24 February under suspicious circumstances.

He also mentioned about the insurance coverage of Sridevi. NDTV reports that Vikas Singh argued in court about Sridevi having a Rs 240 crore insurance policy in her name in Oman, and the money could be released only if she died in UAE.

"We had already dismissed two petitions on the same issue. We can't interfere," the Chief Justice repeated.

The petitioner, Sunil Singh, had moved the top court challenging a Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea.

Sridevi had recently posthumously won a National Film Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in the movie Mom.

