Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles bid emotional farewell in final Comic-Con panel

The cast and crew of Supernatural attended the panel at the San Diego Comic-Con for the last time together. Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert and executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner, and Robert Berens were all present for their final panel in Hall H.

“I’m trying not to cry. Can we all just start crying so I don’t feel so weird?” Padalecki said, before Ackles chimed in, “It really is hard to express the takeaway from this experience. Fourteen years and change is a long time. This guy was in his early twenties. We hooked it up to Vancouver, thinking we’d press pause, put our lives on hold for a season, maybe two, if we were lucky. And then we would come back and press play and life would go on. It never got un-paused, I’m very thankful it didn’t. It’s been quite a ride," according to an Entertainment Weekly report.

Speaking about the fifteenth and final season, Dabb said that the finale will elicit divisive responses from viewers. "If you thought Game of Thrones was bad, just wait,” Dabb said, according to Vulture.

One person even won the exact replica of Sam and Dean’s famous ’67 Chevy Impala, reports The Wrap.

An extensive reel of all the memorable moments from the show's 14-season-run was played at the venue.

The 15th and final season of Supernatural will premiere on 10 October on The CW.

According to Variety, the final season will consist of 20 episodes.

The show is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner.

It is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision.

