You are here:

Supermoon 2020: Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar share pictures of pink full moon on social media

Tuesday night’s Supermoon charmed everyone in India including Bollywood celebrities. A number of actors took to their social media handles to share breathtaking pictures of the brightest and biggest moon of the year.

Vicky Kaushal shared a jaw-dropping picture of the Mumbai skyline with the full moon brightening up the sky. “View tonight. #supermoon,” the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wrote.

Within minutes, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal commented on his picture saying, “Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai. (The moon has clicked the picture of another moon).”



View this post on Instagram View tonight. #supermoon A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 7, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday took to her Insta stories to post a photograph of the supermoon and wrote, “In my defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.”

Parineeti Chopra, who will be next seen in Saina Nehwal biopic, Saina, shared three pics of the Supermoon on her Instagram stories as well. Impressed by the sight, she wrote, "Whattawow (sic).".

Dia Mirza clicked a photo around half past 12 and put it on her social media account.

Loveyatri actor and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma wrote “under the moonlight” for his Supermoon snap.

Producer and director Karan Johar shared a video on his Instagram stories showing the bright Mumbai skyline with the Supermoon.

US space agency NASA says that a supermoon is an event that takes place when the moon is closest to the earth. The first supermoon of 2020 was seen on 9 March and the last one will be visible on 7 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 11:46:35 IST