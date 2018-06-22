Super Dragon Ball Heroes trailer: Goku, Vegeta combine forces to take on Evil Saiyan

The first trailer of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is here and it looks like fans of the Dragon Ball universe are in for a treat as the 30-second clip confirms Vegito's return. For the uninitiated, Vegito is the immensely potent fusion between Goku and Vegeta by the use of the Potara Earrings. The form was last seen in Dragon Ball Super: Future Trunks Saga, according to a report by comicbook.com.

The mini-series is based on the video games of the same name and will premiere on 1 July. The trailer hints at an epic showdown between Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks and a straight-jacket bound new villain, 'The Evil Saiyan' Kanba. A new poster was also released, featuring all the characters, some old and some new. Most notably, a Golden Cooler can be found on the poster, too:

The series will explore the Prison Planet arc from Dragon Ball Heroes video games, which will also bring characters such as Fu into the epic battle. In the trailer, Vegito can be seen challenging Kanba, which indicate that he might be more powerful than he seems to be, making the battle even more complicated.

Watch the trailer of Super Dragon Ball Heroes here:

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 14:45 PM