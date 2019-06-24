You are here:

Super Dancer 3: Six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal wins title; Shilpa Shetty calls her a 'Dance Goddess'

FP Staff

Jun 24, 2019 12:48:50 IST

Rupsa Batabyal, a six-year-old contestant from Kolkata, has won Sony Entertainment Television's Super Dancer - Chapter 3. She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh and the winner's trophy. Her Super Guru (mentor) Nishant Bhatt received Rs 5 lakh from the channel.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who served as a judge on the dance reality show, took to Instagram stories to congratulate Batabyal on her win. She wrote that Batabyal deserved her win, calling her a 'Dance Goddess.' She is seen kissing Batabyal's feet in the picture.

Here is Shilpa's Instagram story

Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor also were judges on the show and Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi were the hosts.

"It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of Super Dancer Chapter - 3. I will continue dancing because I love it. I look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family," she said in a statement obtained by Indo-Asian News Service.

Theother four finalists, Gourav Sarwan, Saksham Sharma, Jayshree Gogoi and Tejas Verma, were each awarded a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Shilpa also performed Bharatnatyam for the first time on television during the finale episode.

Check out the video here

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 12:48:50 IST

