'Super da thambi': Russo Brothers shoutout for Dhanush ahead of Jagame Thandhiram's premiere on Netflix India
Dhanush has teamed up with the Russo Brothers for the movie The Gray Man, for which he is currently shooting in the US.
Filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who have teamed up with actor Dhanush for the upcoming project The Gray Man, on Thursday sent their best wishes to the South star for his latest film Jagame Thandhiram.
The Russo Brothers, known for blockbuster movies Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and Extraction, took to Twitter and shared the trailer of the Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Check out the tweet here
Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot
Watch the trailer HERE: https://t.co/ERrt7vfNy8
— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 17, 2021
Headlined by Dhanush, Jagame Thandhiram revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.
The film, produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on 18 June.
Dhanush is currently in the US, where he is shooting for The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, gone to train for his action sequences in The Gray Man, which is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.
In the movie, the South star will share screen space with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page, Narcos actor Wagner Moura, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood child actor Julia Butters and Game of Thrones alum Jessica Henwick.
The movie, set up at Netflix by the Russo brothers, revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).
It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.
