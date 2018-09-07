You are here:

Super 30 poster memes break the Internet as Hrithik is replaced by Kangana, Rahul Gandhi

FP Staff

Sep,07 2018 16:08:26 IST

Super 30 makers recently released their first look posters for the film and it looks like netizens have yet again launched a meme-athon. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, was to dwell on mathematician Anand Kumar. It had recently been announced that due to the controversies surrounding the math wizard, they were going to reform their promotional strategy to package the story as one which revolts against the system rather than being an aspiratonal biopic on Kumar.

From Rahul Gandhi, to Kangana Ranaut, the social media spared no one in their meme attack. Many made comparisons to Hrithik's resolute facial expressions to children writing their mathematics examination on their first day.


