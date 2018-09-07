Super 30 poster memes break the Internet as Hrithik is replaced by Kangana, Rahul Gandhi
Super 30 makers recently released their first look posters for the film and it looks like netizens have yet again launched a meme-athon. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, was to dwell on mathematician Anand Kumar. It had recently been announced that due to the controversies surrounding the math wizard, they were going to reform their promotional strategy to package the story as one which revolts against the system rather than being an aspiratonal biopic on Kumar.
From Rahul Gandhi, to Kangana Ranaut, the social media spared no one in their meme attack. Many made comparisons to Hrithik's resolute facial expressions to children writing their mathematics examination on their first day.
View this post on Instagram
@hrithikroshan #hrithikroshan #hrithik #hrithikmeme #Super30
View this post on Instagram
#super30 #hrithik #hrithikroshan #superthirty #look #beard #cleanshave #mom #wish #boy #meme #lol #lmao #igers #instafun #instagood #instadaily A post shared by Planet Meme (@planet.meme_) on
Loved the new #Super30 poster. pic.twitter.com/bv8G8i54be
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 4, 2018
Loved the new #Super30 posters. (2) pic.twitter.com/ZQ7DfciVBX — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 5, 2018
Irony of the week!!!!! #rahulgandhi #super30 #lucknow #mumbai #tibet #delhi #shimla #puducherry #bangalore #pune #guwahati #gurugram #oyebhosdikeidharbhidekhle
Kuch diffn dikhe toh batana?? Genre change but acting and expression same... Jai papa Roshan . #Super30 pic.twitter.com/yVeo3a0Vj7 — Damon Salvatore (@mannkakhiladi) September 5, 2018
i^3 = -i not -1 #Super30 pic.twitter.com/ZlHmKCv1nr
— Reki (@iamrekiraj) September 4, 2018
View this post on Instagram
#expecationvsreality #facebook #reallife #super30 #hrithikroshan #hrx #superthirty #man #lol #lmao #instafun #instagood #rofl #hrithik #instadaily #igers #fun A post shared by Planet Meme (@planet.meme_) on
Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 16:08 PM