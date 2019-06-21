Super 30: New song 'Paisa' captures Hrithik Roshan's journey from struggles to success

After 'Jugraafiya', the makers of the upcoming film Super 30 released a new son, titled 'Paisa'. Vishal Dadlani has lent his voice to the song, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed and produced by duo Ajay-Atul.

The song shows Hrithik Roshan's character on a journey to become one of the most sought after teachers for IIT aspirants, despite coming from a fairly impoverished background. The song captures the sense of power and privilege that comes with gaining wealth. 'Paisa' has been picturised primarily on Roshan but Pankaj Tripathi also makes an appearance along with Aditya Srivastava (of CID fame).

"Every person who started making money after years of struggle will relate to it," composer Ajay Gogavale told Mumbai Mirror.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao dramedy Mental Hai Kya at the box office.

The film has also been the subject of controversy with many criticising the actor for donning 'brownface'. Eight months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against mathematician Anand Kumar, on whom the movie is made, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute. It was recently reported that the film is once again in legal trouble as students might file a fresh suit as they claim the film is "inauthentic."

Not long ago, the film's director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexually harassing a former Phantom employee, as the #MeToo movement gained steam in India. The film's first look was launched a day after Bahl was cleared of all the charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has now been included in the credits in the film's trailer.

Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on 12 July.

Watch the song here.



