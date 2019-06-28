Super 30: Mrunal Thakur says Hrithik Roshan’s 'brownface' was 'required for the character'

Mrunal Thakur defended the makers of Super 30 for making Hrithik Roshan look darker and said the complexion was required for the film.

A few weeks away from its theatrical release, Super 30 is mired in controversies, the biggest being Hrithik Roshan's ‘brownface’ which has drawn massive backlash. However, Mrunal Thakur who features opposite Hrithik in the film has defended the actor.

Mrunal urged social media users to understand that there is a reason behind the darkening of Hrithik's skin tone before posting negative comments. Speaking to the Mid-day, Mrunal said that the dark complexion was a film requirement. “I might think it was required for the character. At whatever point I saw Hrithik in his dark complexion, I would end up calling him Anand and not Hrithik. At the point when individuals see the film, they will understand why it was necessary."

Drawing comparisons to her character from the film Love Sonia (2018), she said the makers made her three or four shades darker, and it worked on screen.

Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for the IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with a commendable success rate.

Not long ago, the film's director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexually harassing a former Phantom Films employee as the #MeToo movement gained steam in India. The film's first look was launched a day after Bahl was cleared of all the charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has now been re-inducted in the credits in the film's trailer.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on 12 July.