Super 30: After Bihar, Hrithik Roshan drama becomes tax-free in Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot calls it an 'inspirational film'

After Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision was taken by the Rajasthan government on Thursday. Calling the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.

Read the tweets here

#Super30 based on the real story of Mr. #AnandKumar is an inspiring film of recent times. It is an excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination, that despite all odds- success is achievable. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

Super 30 is inspired by the life of Patna-based mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar, who taught underprivileged children to crack the IIT-JEE entrance. It also aims to throw light on the toxic culture of educational coaching centres, which often favour students from better financial backgrounds.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. The film, which was released on 12 July, opened to mixed reviews but performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and has crossed the Rs. 70 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Following the announcement of declaring Super 30 tax-free in Bihar, Roshan met Bihar's deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Patna. At a press conference the actor said, "The journey of Super 30 has been a long one. I consider myself lucky to have known, in the process, Anand sir. I got the opportunity to visit this city on the day of Guru Poornima and I have sought the blessings of Anand sir after touching his feet."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 14:58:32 IST