You are here:

Sunny Wayne, Renjini Kunju get married in low-key ceremony, expected to host wedding reception in Kochi

FP Staff

Apr 10, 2019 14:29:06 IST

Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne got married to Renjini Kunju, a Kozhikode native, on Wednesday. The actor took to social media to make the announcement and share a picture from the ceremony.

According to reports, it was a low-key wedding attended by family and close friends. The ceremony took place at 6 am at Guruvayoor temple. The couple is expected to host a wedding reception in Kochi for friends from the industry.

After the wedding announcement, Mollywood celebrities shared their best wishe to the actor on social media.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats Sunnykutta A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese) on

Sunny made his screen debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s Second Show in 2012. Since then, he has appeared in many films, including the lead in Almirah and Ann maria Kallipilanu.

Apart from his cameo in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer June, Wayne's role as the antagonist in Nivin-Mohanlal starrer superhit Kayamkulam Kochunni earned him plenty of praise. He will soon be seen in Zam Zam, which is the Malayalam remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, and in his maiden Tamil film, Gypsy.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 14:29:36 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Malayalam Cinema , Renjini Kunju , Shareworthy , South Indian Movies , Southside , Sunny Wayne

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she bagged her debut Telugu film in the middle of her board exams

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she bagged her debut Telugu film in the middle of her board exams

Rajinikanth's stills from upcoming film Thalaivar 167 leaked; pictures show actor as a cop

Rajinikanth's stills from upcoming film Thalaivar 167 leaked; pictures show actor as a cop

Allu Arjun announces three new films, to be helmed by Trivikram, Sukumar, Venu Sriram, on his 36th birthday

Allu Arjun announces three new films, to be helmed by Trivikram, Sukumar, Venu Sriram, on his 36th birthday