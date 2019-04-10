Sunny Wayne, Renjini Kunju get married in low-key ceremony, expected to host wedding reception in Kochi

Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne got married to Renjini Kunju, a Kozhikode native, on Wednesday. The actor took to social media to make the announcement and share a picture from the ceremony.

According to reports, it was a low-key wedding attended by family and close friends. The ceremony took place at 6 am at Guruvayoor temple. The couple is expected to host a wedding reception in Kochi for friends from the industry.

After the wedding announcement, Mollywood celebrities shared their best wishe to the actor on social media.

Happy married life Sunny kutta & Renjini! Stay blessed! @SunnyWayn pic.twitter.com/FSbgCZjSzJ — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 10, 2019

View this post on Instagram Congrats Sunnykutta A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese) on Apr 9, 2019 at 7:59pm PDT

Sunny made his screen debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s Second Show in 2012. Since then, he has appeared in many films, including the lead in Almirah and Ann maria Kallipilanu.

Apart from his cameo in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer June, Wayne's role as the antagonist in Nivin-Mohanlal starrer superhit Kayamkulam Kochunni earned him plenty of praise. He will soon be seen in Zam Zam, which is the Malayalam remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, and in his maiden Tamil film, Gypsy.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 14:29:36 IST

