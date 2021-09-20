Jayasurya's Sunny will release on Amazon Prime Video India on 23 September.

Amazon Prime Video India unveiled the trailer of superstar Jayasurya’s much-awaited 100th film Sunny.

The trailer takes us through the life of Sunny (essayed by Jayasurya). Dejected and hopeless, Sunny leaves Dubai and returns to his hometown, Kerala amidst a global pandemic. Quarantined in a hotel room away from human contact, he goes through a myriad of emotions and unfathomable pain having lost his family, money, and best friend. "Trying hard to fill an emotional void, an unexpected gleam of hope emerges through encounters with some strangers, and what unfolds next is a culmination of a beautiful narrative," the synopsis reads.

Ranjith Sankar, the director of Sunny, shares, “Sunny is a story about a man who feels trapped and hopeless having lost his lover, family, and friends, and then how the various encounters and experiences that come his way, change his mindset and life ahead. The trailer gives a glimpse of that! I am really excited for everyone to watch our film, and I believe, with Jayasurya’s portrayal of the character, Sunny is a definite watch for one and all.”

Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, the film stars seasoned actor Jayasurya in the lead. Produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, Sunny is the duo’s eight collaboration. Sunny will be available for streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video, starting this Thursday, 23 September.

Watch the trailer here