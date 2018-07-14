Sunny Leone's web series to release on 16 July despite objections against use of word 'Kaur' in title

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone is ready to tell her story through Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone despite the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) having issues with the use of 'Kaur' in the title of the web series.

According to a report, SGPC have objected to the use of 'Kaur' in the title of the film which will premiere on Zee5 on 16 July.

Diljit Singh Bedi, SGPC's additional secretary and spokesperson, had told Times of India that the usage would hurt Sikh sentiments as Sunny did not follow the teachings of the Sikh gurus. Hence, she had no right to use the title 'Kaur.'

The actress refused to comment on it, tweeting on Saturday: "The next chapter of my life starts in a few days! Are you ready to take the journey with me through my eyes? #guiltyofdoingitmyway @ZEE5India @namahpictures @freshlimefilms @adidatt #karenjitkaur."

The former adult film actress shot to fame in India when she entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012.

She is married to Daniel Weber and the couple has three children. They adopted a girl child Nisha in 2017. In March 2018, they had extended their family by including two more children — sons Noah and Asher — via surrogacy.

Sunny had earlier told IANS "Initially, my answer (to a show on her life) was that I wasn't sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it."

On what the audience should expect from the show, the Indo-Canadian actress had said, "The unexpected. This is a part of my life story and not necessarily the journey you are expecting to see."

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 17:38 PM