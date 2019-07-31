Sunny Leone's 'phone number' in Arjun Patiala belongs to Delhi man, who wants to take legal action against makers

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon latest release spoof comedy, Arjun Patiala, could hardly create any buzz at the box office. In addition to it, a song featuring actress Sunny Leone has landed the film in legal trouble.

Sunny made a brief appearance in the song 'Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda', where a particular scene showed her exchanging a phone number with Diljit. However, while makers must have thought it to be a made-up number, the contact in reality belonged to a Delhi resident named Puneet Aggarwal.

From obscene talk to constant calls, Aggarwal has been subjected to all sorts of strange requests because viewers thought it to be Sunny's real phone number, reports India Today. It is further reported that the incessant calls and messages have disrupted Aggarwal's life who later filed a complaint at Maurya Enclave police station in Delhi.

“We are looking into his complaint, but there is no criminal offence as such in this case. The complainant will have to seek a civil remedy,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

Aggarwal received the first call on Friday after the film's release. The caller asked him to put in touch with Leone. While Aggarwal shrugged it off as a prank call, similar requests followed until a caller enlightened him on the matter.

Arjun Patiala's director Rohit Jugraj, however, said he wasn’t aware of the situation.

“On our part, we had taken care not to use any existing mobile phone number. I think Leone mentioned a nine-digit number,” Jugraj claimed to Hindustan Times.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala hit theatres on 26 July.

