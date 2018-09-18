Sunny Leone unveils her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi

Actor Sunny Leone is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have her won wax statue at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi, reports the Times of India. The actor unveiled the statue on 18 September. Other celebrities who have a statue at Madame Tussauds are Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor among others.

Leone was overjoyed at the unveiling, confessing that she was more than excited, grateful and overwhelmed with the fact that Madame Tussauds had made her wax figure. Her husband Daniel Weber accompanied her to the event.

Weber also expressed his excitement at the news saying that he was proud of his wife for receiving this honour.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 17:46 PM