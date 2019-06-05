Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in Saurabh Choudhary's upcoming spy thriller, Helen

Sunny Leone is ready to don black robes for her next film as she is all set to essay the role of a lawyer. The upcoming spy thriller titled Helen will be directed by Saurabh Choudhary, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Leone’s fans will finally get to see the actor in a different avatar. In an interaction with Mirror, Choudhary said, “Sunny is a great actor. She has played different kinds of roles. When I was looking for an actor who can get into the lawyer's garb, I thought Sunny was best suited for it. The thriller will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius."

The publication also reported a source saying that the actor is excited to play a lawyer, don the black robes and argue in the courtroom. The source further revealed that Leone is serious about doing different kinds of cinema and that the makers are confident of audiences liking her in a de-glammed avatar as well.

The makers are yet to decide the rest of the cast for the project. Helen will be bankrolled by Mukesh Kumar under the banner of MKG Films.

Sunny was last seen in Raajeev Walia’s supernatural-romantic drama Tera Intezaar alongside Arbaaz Khan.

