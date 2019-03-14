Sunny Leone says she's happy with her career despite 'not having a lot of people guiding her'

Sunny Leone, who made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012, has had quite a journey in the industry. She may not have massive box collection numbers, but there is an audience for her films. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her journey in Bollywood and her views on the industry.

Talking about how people often misguide one in the industry, Sunny revealed to the to DNA , "I don’t have a lot of people guiding me. What I found in the industry is that there is a lot of "yes ma’am". People will tell you that this is a great opportunity, but then, if it does not happen, everybody goes like, "I told you not to do it." People do that a lot here."

Sunny further mentioned that she has learnt through her choices and has a busy 2019. She went on to say that she is happy with the pace of her career and will be working non-stop as she is booked for the entire year.

Recently, Sunny was embroiled into an sting operation controversy by Cobrapost. More than 30 Bollywood celebrities, including her, were allegedly caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. Sunny Leone took to Twitter to refute the claims with a detailed statement, stressing that she isn't "campaigning for any political party".

She is currently working on two Television shows, a Hindi film under her banner Sunny City Media and Entertainment and has two South Indian films in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 12:54:45 IST