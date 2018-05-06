Sunny Leone kickstarts her biopic; Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor in London: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Padma Lakshmi rings in the weekend
Supermodel Padma Lakshmi's spending her weekend in a hot tub, eating pizza straight from the box and we couldn't be more jealous. New Mahanati poster
Countdown begins: 9 May 2018 release... Presenting the new poster of the keenly-awaited Telugu film #Mahanati... Stars Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda... Directed by Nag Ashwin... #MahanatiOnMay9th pic.twitter.com/RQRVeD7ywR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2018
The makers of Mahanati released a new poster in the run up to the film's release. Hitting the theatres on 9 May, Mahanti stars Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda.
Sunny Leone kickstarts her biopic
Sunny Leone introduce the world to Rysa, a Cape Town girl, who has been roped in to play the younger version of the actress in Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Sanjay Kapoor's emotional message for bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor
20 years back when we danced at my wedding sonam ❤ now I will be dancing at yours #timeflies A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on
Sanjay Kapoor posted a heartfelt message for his niece Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja on 8 May. The actor shared a picture from his wedding and said that it's now time for him to dance at Sonam's wedding.
Tabu, Anil Kapoor recreate Virasat
My 2 dearest friends @anilskapoor n @tabutiful in a Viraasat moment!! No1 dare cover papaji s face pls.. worth breaking a leg for A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on
Farah Khan made Tabu and Anil Kapoor recreate the iconic scene from their 1997 film Virasat after 21 years. She even captured the moment on camera. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are twinning
new, humm saifeena spotted at London ✨' where's tummy!! . . . جديد ، رصدو سيف وكارينا في لندن بسم الله مسرع طارو في خبر انهم بيحضرون زواج سونام 8 مايو اهم شي عندي ترجع بسرعه عشان سونام وياليت يحضر معها تومي الزواج بعد س، تتوقعون تيمور يحضر زواج سونام مع بيبو ؟ اشطحو بنعم او لا ♀️ . . #kareenakapoorkhan #kareena #kareenakapoor #bollywood #saifeena A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Arab FC ❁Veeres (@kareenakapoor.arabiic) on
Kareena Kapoor is chilling with Saif Ali Khan in London. The two were spotted walking in the street with matching trench coats.
