Sunny Leone kickstarts her biopic; Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor in London: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Padma Lakshmi rings in the weekend

Supermodel Padma Lakshmi's spending her weekend in a hot tub, eating pizza straight from the box and we couldn't be more jealous. New Mahanati poster

Countdown begins: 9 May 2018 release... Presenting the new poster of the keenly-awaited Telugu film #Mahanati... Stars Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda... Directed by Nag Ashwin... #MahanatiOnMay9th pic.twitter.com/RQRVeD7ywR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2018

The makers of Mahanati released a new poster in the run up to the film's release. Hitting the theatres on 9 May, Mahanti stars Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda.

Sunny Leone kickstarts her biopic

Sunny Leone introduce the world to Rysa, a Cape Town girl, who has been roped in to play the younger version of the actress in Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Sanjay Kapoor's emotional message for bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor posted a heartfelt message for his niece Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja on 8 May. The actor shared a picture from his wedding and said that it's now time for him to dance at Sonam's wedding.

Tabu, Anil Kapoor recreate Virasat

Farah Khan made Tabu and Anil Kapoor recreate the iconic scene from their 1997 film Virasat after 21 years. She even captured the moment on camera. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are twinning

Kareena Kapoor is chilling with Saif Ali Khan in London. The two were spotted walking in the street with matching trench coats.

