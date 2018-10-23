Sunny Leone is threatened of 'Padmaavat-like protest' by Kannada Group for playing Veeramadevi

Pro-Kannada outfit Kannada Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene on 22 October protested against Sunny Leone's casting in a multi-lingual film Veeramadevi alleging that this was an insult to a historical figure and warned of a Padmaavat-like protest if she was not replaced.

A couple of youth also cut their hands with blades to make people recognise the seriousness of their intentions. The groups youth wing president R Harish said it was not right to have Sunny Leone play a historical character, who had supported the cause of Hindus.

"Leone is popular as a porn star and such a person should not play a historical character, who is not only an icon of Kannada but also someone who built many temples," he said. According to the activists, Veeramadevi had built many temples in what is now Karnataka and, hence, their religious sentiments would be hurt if she was played by Sunny Leone.

To press their demand, the protesters have vowed to disrupt a performance by Sunny Leone in Bengaluru on 3 November. "We have bought at least 230 tickets for the performance, and we will disrupt it if she doesn't stay away from the movie," Harish said.

The protesters said they did not have any problem with Sunny Leone acting in any movie or taking part in any programme that wasn't about historical characters. "We are not against anything else, we just want her to quit this movie. Else, we will also have to protest like people in Rajasthan did against the movie Padmaavat," Harish said.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 12:02 PM