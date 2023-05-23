Sunny Leone has taken the Cannes Film Festival by storm, showcasing her remarkable talent and representing India on a global platform. Her first look from the event has left us breathless and in awe of her powerplay.

In the world of Bollywood, Sunny Leone has established herself as a force to be reckoned with, and in 2023, she has reached yet another milestone in her career. Her presence at Cannes symbolises her remarkable journey and her dedication to making an impact on the international stage.

Date Baazi Fame Faizan Ansari who recently met Sunny Leone during a song long said, Sunny Leone is a very down to earth person, her vibe & aura is just unbelievable & unparalleled!! She is an inspiration for so many new talents and she’s one of a kind, and i wish her all the best for her film Kennedy and for her debut at Cannes.

Faizan Ansari who was seen in Datebaazi is known for controversial statements & things. He is the fame of viral video where he married a Pakistani girl of Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.