Sunny Leone begins shoot for Anamika, an upcoming thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt
It is, however, unclear yet if Anamika is a film or web-series.
Actor Sunny Leone on Monday announced she has started work on her latest project, Anamika.
Vikram Bhatt is attached to direct the thriller, which marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and actor.
It is, however, unclear yet if Anamika is a film or web-series.
Leone, 39, took to social media and shared pictures of herself, holding a clapboard on the sets of the project in the city.
Here is her post
“Satnam....the start of something new...and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @thevikrambhatt " pic.twitter.com/Mu7Er5JY56
— sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) December 21, 2020
Anamika is Leone's first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus -induced lockdown in the country.
She had travelled to Los Angeles with her family in May to ensure the safety of her children against COVID-19 .
The actor was last seen in a cameo in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Prateik Babbar remembers mother Smita Patil on her 34th death anniversary
Regarded as one of the greatest Indian actors of all time, Smita Patil passed away at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications, leaving behind a rich legacy of work
NCB arrests celebrity hairstylist Suraj Godambe, one other for possession of cocaine
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team seized 16 drug packets weighing 17.6 gm from Suraj Godambe and Lalchandra Yadav's possession.
After Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani visits movie theatre to watch Indoo Ki Jawani with family
"Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family," Kiara Advani posted on social media ahead of the release of Indoo Ki Jawani