Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer to mark Bollywood debut in Rajshri Productions' romantic film, announces Dharmendra

The untitled film will be steered by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya in his directorial debut and will be the 59th movie under the Rajshri Productions banner.

After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is entering Bollywood. He will make his debut with Rajshri Productions’ upcoming project. Rajveer’s grandfather, actor Dharmendra introduced his grandson Rajveer on Instagram.

The actor also got support from uncle Bobby Deol. Bobby shared the same pic which was shared by Dharmendra and said the movie was a coming-of-age love story.

This film will also be the debut of director Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya. It will be Rajshri Productions’ 59th film.

Two years ago, Rajveer’s elder brother Karan Deol had debuted with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film was directed by father Sunny Deol himself.

Wishing his younger brother, Karan wrote, “The beginning of a wonderful journey into the world of cinema beckons! All the very best brother #rajveerdeol. Wish you all the success… Welcome to the movies! Love you and give it your all”.

According to Indian Express, Rajveer Deol has worked as an assistant director under Feroz Abbas Khan. Praising him, Avnish Barjatya issued a statement, “Rajveer speaks with his eyes. He has a silent charisma and is tremendously hard-working. The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film.”

Just like Karan’s film, Rajveer’s debut will also be a love story. The shooting will commence in July this year and the movie will release next year in 2022. No female lead has been decided yet.