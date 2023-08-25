Sunny Deol recently completed 40 years in Hindi cinema, but apart from his acting stint, he has multiple businesses that contribute to his net worth. Firstly, let’s talk about his fee as an actor. During the time of Gadar- Ek Prem Katha in 2001, he was reportedly paid a sum of Rs 6 crore, the highest for any star at that time, making him the highest paid name in the industry. For the sequel that came out two weeks back, he was reportedly paid Rs 20 crore.

Vijayta Films

Deol also happens to be a producer and films like Ghayal Once Again (2016), Bhaiyaji Superhittt (2018), and many others, were made under his own production house.

Sunny Super Sound

The actor also has a dubbing studio and preview theatre of this name.

Restaurants

The Deols are also into restaurants. Sunny Deol has two restaurants- He-Man, located on the Karnal Highway and Garam Dharam Dhaba in Haryana. Sunny Deol’s younger brother Bobby Deol also owns a popular restaurant, Someplace Else, in Andheri, Mumbai.

Brands

The brands he endorses are Lux Cozi, BKT Tires, Mango Sip, Escorts Tractors and others, and charges around Rs 2-3 crore for the same.