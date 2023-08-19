Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters the 300-crore club in 8 days, likely to challenge Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

The lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan‘ were around Rs 512 crore at the box-office. Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2 is expected to come close or even march ahead with the speed with which it’s going at the box-office. It minted Rs 284 crore at the ticket windows in its first week and has now entered the 300-crore club in eight days. The collections on Friday (August 18) were in the range of Rs 20-22 crore.

The hysteria is the same as it was in 2001 for the first film of the franchise, which made Rs 76 crore in its lifetime and was an All Time Blockbuster.

Gadar 2 currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 263 crore. While it has already surpassed Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore) to become the second-highest grosser of the year, it is now set to trump biggies like RRR – Hindi (Rs 274.31 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 279.55 crore) and Dhoom 3 (Rs 284.27 crore) to become 12th highest Bollywood grosser of all time.

Once the film enters the Rs 300 crore club, it will start challenging blockbusters like Sultan, Padmaavat, PK, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and others.

Gadar 2 has already emerged as the highest-grosser for its lead cast, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with director Anil Sharma.

In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”