Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus, confirms Himachal Pradesh health secretary

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19 , the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

Deol has been staying in the Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told the Press Trust of India that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

Deol on Monday announced he is set to collaborate with his son, actor Karan Deol for the sequel of Apne, which will also feature his father, veteran star Dharmendra, and actor-brother Bobby Deol.

The film, which was officially announced by Dharmendra on Sunday, will have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release.

Sunny shared the update on Twitter and said he is looking forward to working on the film.

Apne 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut.

Karan, who made his debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, said Apne 2 will be special as he is collaborating with his family.

Apne was a sports drama that featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.

Its sequel will go on floors in March.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)