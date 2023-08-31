Sunny Deol may be riding high on the success of his latest release Gadar 2, the man who directed him in the 1996 film Ajay, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, has made a claim in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar that the actor owes him an amount of Rs 77 lacs. Darshan said Deol asked for the film’s distribution rights start when he planned to start his own International film distribution company. The filmmaker said the actor refused to repay the amount once he had his hands on the print of the film and cited ‘personal reasons’ not being able to do so.

Darshan also revealed, “Later, he asked for my help in the production of a film that he was working on. He said he’d do a film with me and adjust the dues in my payment after the film was completed. I had already done two films with Sunny and I believed him. Neither was the film completed, nor did I get any money. I ran after Sunny Deol for four years and he had some hits as well as some flops during that time. It was wrong, therefore I approached the court.”

He added, “In the court, Sunny claimed he did not have the money to give me and promised to do a film with me. Then, he would ask for changes in the script or claim a lack of dates and never completed the film. Basically, he never intended to pay my money. It has been almost 27 years and I am still running around in circles for the court case. I tried my best for an outside-court settlement but it could not happen.”

He continued, “This man is not even ready to respect the court’s verdict. The established amount (that Sunny needs to pay him) is ₹77,25,000. Sunny has set up a lot of property but forgot to return others’ money. I have faith in the law of the land and I hope to get my money back.”