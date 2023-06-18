The teaser of Gadar 2 took social media by storm leaving the fans stunned, across the nation. The return of the iconic jodi, Tara Singh and Sakina has taken the exhilaration of the masses at the highest of heights. The re-release of the cult classic, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha also broke multiple records proving how the film still rules the hearts of the audiences .

According to a recent analysis report, it’s been proved that Gadar 2’s teaser isn’t only garnering views and appreciation in India but also in Pakistan. The first instalment of the film was based on the partition of India and Pakistan and even after 22 years the fans are eager to know how the iconic love story will continue in the second part. Amongst 25 million views on YouTube on the teaser of Gadar 2, 10 lakh views were from Pakistan showcasing the excitement and interest of the fans.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

Speaking about the film CEO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel said, “The original team of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha is back after 22 years and we are elated to be associated with the team on this one. The first installment gave some iconic scenes, songs and character to the Indian Film Industry and is popular even today. Needless to say, entertainment and emotion make up the artillery for Gadar 2 and we are delighted to commemorate the Republic Day with the first poster launch.”

Sunny Deol stated, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

