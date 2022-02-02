Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai
Sunil Grover underwent a heart surgery in Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. The actor is recovering.
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. The actor is currently admitted to the hospital.
Asian Heart Institute confirmed to the publication that Sunil Grover is admitted, however, they refrained from divulging in any other details. Reportedly, the actor is recuperating at the hospital. More details are awaited.
He has had a successful career in films and the OTT platform as well. He managed to shock everyone with his stellar performance as a henchman and assassin, Gurpal Chauhan in the political drama web series Tandav
He was most recently seen as Sonu Singh in the web series Sunflower
