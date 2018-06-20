Sunil Grover returns as Dr Mashoor Gulati on Bharat co-star Salman Khan's show Dus Ka Dum

Comedian Sunil Grover and singer Neha Kakkar shot a special episode with Salman Khan for his game show Dus Ka Dum on Sunday, reported Mumbai Mirror. Grover reprised the character of Dr Mashoor Gulati from The Kapil Sharma Show almost a year after the show went off air.

Grover will also be starring alongside Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Tabu in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zaffar film Bharat.

The actor-comedian was all praise when he spoke to Mirror about his co-star, “Salman is such a fun-loving guy to work with; he doesn’t make you feel that he’s a star. Usually, there is a lot of pressure to deliver but Salman made it easy for everyone on the sets. I’m looking forward to working with him in Bharat now, we are expected to roll by July end."

About his experience as a guest star on Dus Ka Dum, he told Mirror about making a parody of 'Chaand Chhupa Badal Mein' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with Khan. "I would add one line to the song, so would he… it turned out quite beautifully. He was in a fun mood and I lost track of whether I was winning or losing the game. It was just so much fun," said Grover.

Apart from Bharat, Grover will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy Chhuriyaan with Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra and TV star Radhika Madan.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 14:28 PM