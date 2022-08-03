Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati turns a year older: Lesser known facts

Sunil Grover has appeared in several films and has been in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. From portraying fake Sanjay Singhania in Ghajini to Tandav's Gurpal Chauhan, Sunil Grover has continued to entertain and impress his fans always by taking on a variety of roles.

Our beloved Gutthi, aka Dr Mashoor Gulati, aka Sunil Grover celebrates his 45th birthday today. Known for tickling everyone's funny bones, Grover has done his master's in theatre and a variety of works before he shot to fame.

Sunil Grover has appeared in several films and has been in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. From portraying fake Sanjay Singhania in Ghajini to Tandav's Gurpal Chauhan, Sunil Grover has continued to entertain and impress his fans always by taking on a variety of roles. His portrayal of Gutthi and then Dr Mashoor Gulati on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show brought him much deserved fame and recognition and since then, the actor's popularity has grown constantly.

On Sunil Grover's birthday, here are some of the lesser-known facts about him:

1. Sunil Grover was discovered by late comedian Jaspal Bhatti. He even made an appearance in several shows of the legendary comedian.

2. Grover hosted a popular series on radio Hansi Ke Phuware for many years. He essayed the role of Sudarshan, aka Sud.

3. He has also been conferred with the Radio and Television Advertising Practitioners Association of India award.

4. Before gaining popularity on television, the actor featured in Ajay Devgan and Kajol starrer film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, in which he essayed the role of a barber.

5. Sunil Grover's iconic Gutthi character was inspired by real life. The actor revealed that the character was inspired by one of his college classmates.

6. Grover also walked the ramp in a saree alongside Mandira Bedi and received applause at every step he took.

7. Dr Mashoor Gulati was fond of acting since his childhood. When in school, he used to mimic his teachers for his classmates.

8. He made his television debut with Chala Lallan Hero Banne, after working in theatre for a few years.