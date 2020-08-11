Suniel Shetty turns 59: Daughter Athiya shares heartfelt message for 'bestest friend, wisest teacher'
Athiya shared a childhood picture and penned a birthday wish for father Suniel Shetty.
As senior actor Suniel Shetty rings in his 59th birthday on Tuesday, daughter and actor Athiya Shetty wished
him on social media. She shared a childhood picture and penned an adorable birthday wish to her 'bestest friend' and 'wisest teacher'.
The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor made the day special for her father by reliving a memory between the father-daughter duo.
While in a video in the special birthday post, the father-daughter duo can be seen dancing to a Bollywood number at a house party.
More than 84,000 fans and followers liked the post while the netizens extended the birthday wishes in the comments section.
Shraddha Kapoor sent in the birthday wishes in comments writing, "Happy birthday to him!!!" with three purple heart emojis.
Check out Athiya Shetty's post
Suniel made his Bollywood debut with Balwaan in 1992 opposite the late Divya Bharti. He has also starred in films like Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Kaante, and Dus. He also has a role in Priyadarshan's upcoming historical drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham led by Mohanlal.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
