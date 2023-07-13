The rising prices of tomatoes has become a matter of concern across the country, and inevitably, attracted multiple social media memes too. In an interview with Aaj Tak, actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty spoke about it too and said, “The prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well.”

The actor added, “I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well. If you look at the prices on these apps, you’ll be shocked. They’re cheaper than all shops and markets. I order from the app, but not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce. They even tell you where the vegetables were grown, and farmers get direct benefits”

On his journey

In another interaction, speaking about his journey, Shetty revealed, “I started off as an actor not believing that I was gonna get an opportunity the South Indian boy that doesn’t speak the language of course I spoke Hindi in school, but I managed to get through probably 40-45 out of 100 when it came to my diction was never very good because we spoke Tulu at home. I never spoke Hindi, not a word of hindi so when I got into the business of cinema, thanks to my martial arts background, I believed that I was going to be successful like probably a Mr. Bachchan would.”

He added, “But then when the results come out, you see success at the box office, but you have a critique, writing you have completely and say your wooden reality it is so hard. We don’t want to do take a step back and then decide you know what, the only way I can stay here is if I create an image for myself, what is my strength, action work on it.”