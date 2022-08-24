Suniel Shetty said that the wedding will happen as soon as the couple decides. He added that KL Rahul has a packed schedule right now.

Fans of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are eagerly waiting for the news of their wedding. Now, Suniel Shetty has opened up about the upcoming nuptials and stated when Athiya Shetty will tie the knot with the cricketer. In an interview to Instant Bollywood, Suniel Shetty stated that the wedding will happen as soon as the couple decides. He also added that KL Rahul is busy with high-stakes tournaments like the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup and other tours, and hardly has any free-time to get hitched. The marriage ceremony will be planned as soon as KL Rahul gets a break.

“I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break. It can’t happen in a day no?” Suniel Shetty said.

The Hera Pheri actor also said the wedding planning will start as soon as KL Rahul gets some time off. "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Papa wants that his girl gets married but KL Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide then. If you get a look at Rahul’s calendar, you’ll get scared. There’s a gap of 1-2 days only. A marriage can’t happen in such a short time. The wedding will definitely be planned when there’s time”.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been in a relationship for quite a while now. The high-profile couple confirmed their relationship when they attended the premiere of Ahaan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 romantic-comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

