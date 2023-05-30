Bollywood actor and producer Suniel Shetty, who delivered several blockbusters in the 90s, recalled all the challenges had to face in the initial phase of his career in an interview with Shantanu for his podcast The BarberShop.

Recalling the initial days, the Mohra star revealed that after the release of his debut film, one of the top critics harshly said that the actor should go back to selling idlis. “The film was a blockbuster, my film was a hit. Suniel Shetty was accepted as that action hero, but here’s someone, the most powerful publication writing, saying go back home. I said ‘this is not fair’ because every kid believes that he is the next Mr, Bachchan (sic),” said the Hera Pheri 3 star.

The action star also revealed that he used to receive threat calls from the underworld but never anything. “We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back. I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong, protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from,” quoted Suniel. He added, “I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done. I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it, and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer.’”

On the professional front, fans are excited for the third installment of Hera Pheri, which marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

