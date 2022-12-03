Suniel Shetty: 'Never felt insecure of Akshay Kumar, wasn't probably focused on my work'

Starting his career in the early 1990s, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is not yet in the mood to take a breather as he continues to work on multiple projects presently. While he started his career as a romantic and action hero, his characters and choice of films saw a major transformation over the years. During his initial days, he worked with some big actors including Akshay Kumar with whom Suniel Shetty shared the screen space in films like Mohra, Dhadkan, and Hera Pheri. But while Akshay’s career graph soared to the next level, things were not the same for Sunil Shetty as his career slowed down.

With that said, it is also pertinent to note that the actor was pretty selective about his choices and didn’t work on many films at that time.

However, he was often compared with his Hera Pheri co-star. Opening up about the same during a recent interview and further speaking out on a slow career graph in his initial days, Suniel Shetty stated that he is very comfortable in his own space and never believes in taking pressure.

“I am not insecure but inspired by Akshay Kumar”: Suniel Shetty

Starting with speaking of the low phase in his career, Suniel said that he doesn’t believe in taking pressure and is very comfortable in his own space. “I have a beautiful world which I feel they would have missed out on at that time. However, I am happy with what I have done and what I am doing right now. When it comes to my success, the films spoke for themselves. Failures were also due to wrong and emotional choices”, he said.

Further while answering a question on where he was insecure with the success of Akshay Kumar, who also started his Bollywood career around the same time as Shetty, the senior actor added that his co-stars inspire him. “I am not insecure but inspired by my co-stars. Akshay Kumar inspires me and so does Ajay Devgn. About my films, I wasn’t probably focused on my work and didn’t pay heed to the scripts that I was heading or I believed that I was larger than life. That was a mistake”, he added.

Currently, on the work front, Suniel was recently seen in the OTT web series Dharavi Bank and has several big projects in the pipeline.

