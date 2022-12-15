Rumours surrounding Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been making rounds for quite some time now. With reports suggesting that the duo is going to get married in January at Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty’s Mumbai residence, there is also speculation that the India opener has also kept the entire month free and has also confirmed his leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With that said, while fans are already happy to see their favourite star couple getting married, now it seems like they will have to wait for some more time as the wedding is not happening just yet.

Reacting to the rumours about his daughter’s wedding, veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently responded with an answer which seems to clearly deny the previously claimed ‘wedding dates.” Without revealing any details about the wedding, Suniel Shetty jokingly said, “Let me know when you get the confirmed dates, so I can attend the wedding”, he said as reported by ETimes.

Notably, it was Suinel himself who confirmed some days ago that the couple will be getting married soon. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the Heri Pheri actor had said, “The wedding will hopefully happen soon and we will know the date and place of it too. Everyone else will also know details about the wedding at the right time.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding rumours

After dating for almost three years now, Athiya and KL Rahul are all set to take their relationship to the next level and are planning to get hitched soon. Recently, a report surfaced claiming that a grand South Indian wedding has been planned for them and the celebrations will take place between 21 January and 23 January.

Both families have already started making preparations, and everything including the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet has reportedly been planned. Besides that, wedding invites are also likely to be sent off by the end of this month.

Well, with the veteran actor’s comments now, it seems we’ll have to wait for some more time for confirmation.

