Sunidhi Chauhan shares son's first picture; Bollywood stars attend GQ Best Dressed 2018: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sunidhi Chauhan shares first picture of son

Ready for my first gig as a Mom! How’s the look my darling @SwityShinde ? pic.twitter.com/d0y9RrZPTS — Sunidhi Chauhan (@SunidhiChauhan5) May 27, 2018

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who recently became a mother, shared the first photograph of her son on social media. The singer wrote, "Ready for my first gig as a Mom! How’s the look my darling?"

Bollywood stars attend the GQ Best Dressed 2018

#GQBestDressedParty 2018 @gqindia A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on May 26, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

#5DaysToGo #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on May 27, 2018 at 3:47am PDT

GQ nights. A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on May 26, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

Many Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Kartik Aaryan, attended the annual GQ Best Dressed event. The stars were seen dressed in their best look as the arrived for the event.

New posters of Rajinikanth's Kaala

Huma Qureshi... Presenting the new poster of #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi]... Stars Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar... 7 June 2018 release... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith. pic.twitter.com/HnaK6cpwIX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2018

Superstar Rajinikanth is soon going to be seen on the big screen in the movie Kaala. The highly anticipated movie will release on 7 June, and the makers of the film are promoting the movie is full swing. New posters featuring Rajinikanth and Huma Qureshi were unveiled on social media.

Priyanka Chopra relaxes with her niece

It seems Priyanka Chopra is everywhere. From The Met Gala to The Royal Wedding, the actress has been on a roll for quite sometime now. In her latest post on Instagram, Priyanka can be seen chilling in the swimming pool with her niece as the caption reads, "Meanwhile...masi and baby...best hugs ever".

Salman Khan's 'love' watches Race 3 song

In an Instagram post, Salman Khan's special friend can be seen watching the Race 3 song 'Selfish'. Salman writes, "OMG! My Love watching the song 'Selfish'... haaahaa". The song has been sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vântur and the lyrics have been penned by Salman himself.

Abhishek Bachchan dislikes what Aishwarya Rai cooked for him

Abhishek Bachchan quote-tweeted a fact about broccoli saying, "Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY?? . . . I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?!"

Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??

.

.

.

I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?! https://t.co/RkMPGEooPM — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

The next thing he knows, he has been served broccoli by his wife. Abhishek Bachchan then wrote, "Talk about #MurphysLaw Guess the Mrs. read my last post."

Talk about #MurphysLaw

Guess the Mrs. read my last post. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sj7YXpVqO3 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 17:34 PM